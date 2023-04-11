Inside Padma Lakshmi's Parisian Holiday With Daughter Krishna Thea

Krishna Thea with mom Padma Lakshmi. (courtesy: padmalakshmi)

Supermodel and chef Padma Lakshmi shared pictures from her Parisian holiday and they are all things perfect. The 52-year-old star was accompanied by her daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, 13. In one of the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing together for a selfie and we can spot the Eiffel Tower in backdrop. There's another shot of them posing with a well-lit Eiffel Tower in the night. We also got a glimpse of Padma Lakshmi's breakfast with a view. On the menu were lots of croissants, of course. In another picture, Padma Lakshmi can be seen enjoying her pool time. In another picture-perfect shot, the duo can be seen twinning and winning in black outfits.

Padma Lakshmi accompanied her holiday album with a caption that read: "Spring breakers in action! Littlehands and I absconded to Paris for a few days of rest, fashion and pastries, the view from our room was so perfect it was unreal! If it'd been warmer and not rained as much we would've lived on that balcony, watching the city and basking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. Luckily we had an indoor pool and a deck of cards to occupy us. Then we jetted off to Marrakesh but those pics will come later, I'm still unpacking." She added the hashtags #twinningandwinning and #shangrilamoments to her post.

Padma Lakshmi loves to share posts from her New York diaries too. Sharing this post from her day out with daughter, Padma Lakshmi wrote in the caption: "Twinning and winning. Littlehands had the day off of school so we took my new Christmas skates out for a spin... I guess we were effortless at some point but I don't have evidence of that portion of the afternoon."

Sharing this picture from SoHo, Padma Lakshmi wrote: "I think bread is worth dressing up for, don't you?"

Padma Lakshmi is a woman of many hats. Best-known for hosting and judging popular food reality show Top Chef, she has written books like Easy Exotic And Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet. She is also an activist and a model. She also hosted the Hulu documentary series Taste The Nation.