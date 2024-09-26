Advertisement

Inside Out 2's Hindi Version Has Ananya Panday's Voice-Over. See Dad Chunky Panday's Shout Out Post

Inside Out 2 Hindi version released on Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday

<i>Inside Out 2</i>'s Hindi Version Has Ananya Panday's Voice-Over. See Dad Chunky Panday's Shout Out Post
Image instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)
New Delhi:

After the success of her debut web series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday has now tried her hand at voice acting. The actress lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the animated film Inside Out 2. The movie narrates the story of Riley, a teenage girl who is dealing with mental health issues as she tries to adapt to the phase of puberty. The Hindi version debuted on DisneyPlus Hotstar on Wednesday. It got a special shoutout from Ananya's father Chunky Panday. The actor re-shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram Stories. 

See the teaser here.

Chunky Panday is celebrating his birthday today. The actor is currently in Spain for the shoot of his upcoming film Housefull 5. Recalling his journey with co-star Johny Lever, Chunky shared a montage video on Instagram. It featured glimpses of their time together as the duo took some time off from filming. Chunky was seen in a blue jumper and grey shorts, while Johnny wore a light peach shirt with a blue jacket and jeans. In the caption, Chunky wrote, “From Tezaab to Housefull 5. Incredible journey with this extraordinary Gentlemen @iam_johnylever ???? Bilbao Spain #housefull5.” 

Chunky Panday has been making the most of his time in Spain. On Wednesday, the actor shared a set of photos with his Housefull co-stars on Instagram. The image showed Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Chunky, Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez sitting around a table in an outdoor cafe. Other pictures featured solo snaps of Chunky enjoying the scenery of Spain. He also shared a pic of a glass bottle sculpture in his post. 

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The Housefull franchise launched in 2010, followed by sequels in 2012, 2016 and 2019 respectively. Housefull 5 is set to release in 2025. 

