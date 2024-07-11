Inside Out 2 Actor Paul Hauser Apologises To Vin Diesel For 'His 'Mean-Spirited' Comments

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: thomspttnsn)

Inside Out 2 actor Paul Walter Hauser has apologised for criticising Vin Diesel for his behaviour on set. In his post shared through Instagram on Sunday, Paul Hauser said he "shot his mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited comment". "A few weeks back, I made a random comment about Vin Diesel. It started somewhat humorous, but unravelled into me dogging him out over behaviour I had heard about on multiple occasions from multiple sources," said the actor, who voices Embarrassment in Inside Out 2, an animated movie about the emotions of a teenager.

The actor said he was exhausted after a night shoot and a press day for the animated movie and ended up making the comments on Friday.

"I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited, comment. That comment was recorded and then went viral. Just here to say that I am sorry for having made that comment. I do indeed get riled up by some of the behaviour I've witnessed, or heard about, and “outing” people to any extent can feel momentarily satiating,” he said, tagging Diesel.

In an interview, Hauser ended up alluding to Diesel's behaviour on set by expressing his displeasure at being compared to the superstar who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Please don't say that. I like to think I'm on time and approachable. Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it's a blast," Paul Hauser told CinemaBlend in an interview earlier.

Vin Diesel has previously been the subject of rumours of an on-set feud with Fast & Furious franchise co-star Dwayne Johnson, who aired his grievances in a post but deleted it later.

