Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Dinner With Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima, Samara And Bharat Sahni

Neetu Kapoor along with her family. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 61st birthday on Monday Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima shared pictures from the celebration "Happy birthday Neetu from all of us at NY," wrote Rishi Kapoor

For her 61st birthday, Neetu Kapoor opted for a low-key celebration along with her family in New York. Glimpses from the actress' intimate dinner with her family were shared by her husband Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on their respective social media accounts. Riddhima posted a picture on her Instagram profile, which also featured her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara along with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, of course. The family of five could be seen happily posing in the photograph. "Happiest birthday mommy. Love you," wrote Riddhima. Rishi Kapoor shared the same photograph on his Twitter profile and he wrote: "Happy birthday Neetu from all of us at Vacluse NY."

Here's a picture from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration:

On Monday, Riddhima shared a special birthday wish for her mother on her Instagram profile, in which she referred to Neetu Kapoor as the "backbone of the family." She wrote: "Here's wishing the strongest, most beautiful person in and out - The backbone of our family, the best birthday ever! Ma, you are limitless. Your grace, love and care have no end. I love you and we will make it to dinner tomorrow. Happy birthday to my gorgeous mom."

Another lovely wish came from Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra actress posted a picture of herself along with Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy, happy birthday to the most beautiful soul Neetu Kapoor! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and cake."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Neetu Kapoor moved to New York with her husband Rishi Kapoor in September last year, after the Mulk actor was diagnosed with cancer last year. Rishi Kapoor is undergoing cancer treatment there and he is expected to return to India soon.

