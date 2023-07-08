Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Ranbir, Riddhima And Others

Image Instagrammed by Neetu Kapoor. (Courtesy: neetuKapoor)

It's celebration time for the Kapoor family as Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 65th birthday in Italy. Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni on this occasion. Alia Bhatt and Raha could not attend the family gathering. Neetu shared an adorable post with Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara on her Instagram feed. Neetu Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous in her red pant suit. She captioned the frame, "Beautiful cherished day" and dropped a heart and a love emoji on it. Neetu also mentioned in her post, "missed Alia Bhatt and Raha (my loves)." Reacting to Neetu's post, Alia dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Alia Bhatt also added another comment, "Love youuuuuuuuuu" and dropped a bunch of heart emojis with it.

Take a look at Neetu's post here:



Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared the same family picture with a different caption. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you#backboneofthefamily (major missing Alia Bhatt and my baby Raha)." Riddhima also added the hashtag #portofino, suggesting the celebration took place in Italy. Responding to Riddhima's post, Neetu wrote in the comment section, "love you Kuks" and dropped emojis with it. Kareena Kapoor also wished Neetu Kapoor on Riddhima's post. She commented, "Surprise best best..." Take a look at Riddhima's post here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor hinted at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations a day earlier as he interacted with the Mumbai paparazzi at the airport. Ranbir requested the paparazzi, stationed at airport, not to publish his airport pictures immediately, as he would surprise his mother on her birthday.

Watch the video here:

Neetu Kapoor is best-known for her performances in movies like Do Dooni Char, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Deewar, to name a few. The veteran actor was last seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

