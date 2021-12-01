Inside Mukkabaaz Actor Vineet Kumar Singh And Ruchiraa Gormaray's Wedding

Vineet Kumar Singh with Ruchiraa Gormaray.(Image courtesy: vineet_ksofficial)

The wedding season in Bollywood has begun and Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh is the latest actor who got married. On Tuesday evening, the actor shared pictures from his wedding ceremony. Vineet Kumar Singh married his longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in a Maharashtrian and a North Indian ceremony, pictures from which the newlywed actor shared on his Instagram profile. For his wedding, Vineet Kumar Singh picked a white sherwani, while the bride wore red. Sharing a few picture-perfect moments from the wedding, Vineet wrote in his caption: "29/11/2021. Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

On her Instagram profile, Ruchiraa Gormaray shared an identical post. See the photos of the newlywed couple here:

Speaking about his wedding, Vineet Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times, "It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony."

Vineet Kumar Singh is best-known for starring in films like Mukkabaaz, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Daas Dev. He has also been a part of projects like Betaal, Bard Of Blood and Saand Ki Aankh. The actor was also a part of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.