Inside Malaika Arora's Paris Holiday. See Album

Malaika Arora is holidaying in Paris and she has actively been documenting moments from it on her Instagram. In the first picture, Malaika can be seen walking the streets of Paris. In another click, she is seen digging into a burger. She shared an elevator selfie and another photo, in which she is seen basking in the Parisian sun. No Paris trip is complete without a visit to a local bakery - Malaika Arora knows that. She shared a photo of croissants and cookies. She also shared photos of Paris Olympics merchandise. "Paris," Malaika Arora simply captioned the post.

See the post here:

Before Paris, Malaika Arora was holidaying at a beach destination. "Just me n my fruit ....... #detox #antioxidants," she captioned this picture from her holiday.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Besides that, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.