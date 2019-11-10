Inside Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan’s Son Arhaan’s Birthday Party. See Pics

Arhaan Khan photographed with family in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan celebrated their son Arhaan Khan's 17th birthday on Saturday. A special party was hosted for Arhaan on Saturday night, which was attended by his family members and close friends. Needless to say, Arhaan's parents Malaika and Arbaaz were present at the party. Both Malaika and Arbaaz arrived without their respective partners at the party. We also spotted Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor at the party. See the pics from Arhaan's birthday party here:

Birthday boy Arhaan Khan opted for a grey t-shirt and a pair of distressed denims for his birthday. He happily posed with his family.

Arhaan Khan photographed with family.

Arhaan's mother Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever in a classic LBD.

Malaika Arora photographed at the party.

Arbaaz Khan arrived at Arhaan's party, dressed in an olive green t-shirt and denims.

Arbaaz Khan at the party.

Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday happily posed for the shutterbugs along with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor with Ananya Panday.

Amrita Arora looked chic in a white dress.

Amrita Arora photographed at the party.

On Arhaan's birthday, Malaika posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram and she wrote: "And just like that my baby boy turns 17..... Our first born. You are my strength and my weakness Arhaan and just the most loving ,understanding and sensible. Love you (I will always grab you for my share of hugs and kisses). Deal with it."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz too posted a birthday greeting for Arhaan and he wrote: "17 today."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years. They got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz Khan is dating model Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

