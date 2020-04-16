Inside Kamya Panjabi's 'Dinner Date' With Husband Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya )

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are painting Instagram red and how. The couple, who got married in February this year, had a dinner date on Wednesday. A glimpse of their special evening was shared by Kamya on her social media profile. In the photo, Kamya and Shalabh can be seen having a candlelight dinner with a beautiful view of the city in the backdrop. The duo, twinning in white outfits, can be holding hands. Sharing the photo, Kamya Panjabi wrote: "Dinner date with my Dang" and added a heart eye emoji. Here's the post we are talking about:

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang frequently share loved-up posts for each other. Recently, they celebrated two months of being married with this post:

Meanwhile, also check out pictures from their wedding album:

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi and she has a 10-year-old daughter with him. The 40-year-old actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year. "I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half he proposed," Kamya had told Bombay Times in an interview last year. The duo announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21.

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.