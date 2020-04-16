Inside Kamya Panjabi's "Dinner Date" With Husband Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang got married in February this year

Inside Kamya Panjabi's 'Dinner Date' With Husband Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya )

Highlights

  • Kamya Panjabi shared a post on Wednesday
  • She posted a picture featuring husband Shalabh Dang
  • "Dinner date with my Dang," she wrote
New Delhi:

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are painting Instagram red and how. The couple, who got married in February this year, had a dinner date on Wednesday. A glimpse of their special evening was shared by Kamya on her social media profile. In the photo, Kamya and Shalabh can be seen having a candlelight dinner with a beautiful view of the city in the backdrop. The duo, twinning in white outfits, can be holding hands. Sharing the photo, Kamya Panjabi wrote: "Dinner date with my Dang" and added a heart eye emoji. Here's the post we are talking about:

Dinner Date with My Dang @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang frequently share loved-up posts for each other. Recently, they celebrated two months of being married with this post:

Meanwhile, also check out pictures from their wedding album:

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi and she has a 10-year-old daughter with him. The 40-year-old actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year. "I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half he proposed," Kamya had told Bombay Times in an interview last year. The duo announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21.

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Comments
kamya panjaikamya
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com