Jr NTR's 'Evening Well Spent' With Amazon Studios' James Farrell And SS Rajamouli

James Farrell with Jr NTR. (courtesy: jrntr)

For all Jr NTR fans out there, we have a new post alert waiting for you. The actor has shared a series of pictures from an evening well spent with friends. The opening frame features the RRR sensation Jr NTR and James Farrell, Vice-President International, Amazon Studios. The two are sharing a candid moment here. Next, we see Jr NTR, James Farrell posing with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva. Jr NTR will be next seen in Koratala Siva's NTR 30.Sharing the pictures, Jr NTR wrote, “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. It was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner.” The post has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Jr NTR's RRR scripted history after its viral song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The actor attended the 95th Academy Awards along with his RRR Team - Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani. Sharing a picture of himself with the Oscar, Jr NTR wrote, “And we did it…Oscars 95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations to MM Keeravaani sir ji, Jakkanna SS Rajamouli , Chandrabose garu, the entire team and the nation.”

Jr NTR will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Ayan Mukerji will direct the spy-thriller. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet, said, “It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe." War, which also featured Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, was directed by Siddharth Anand. It was released in 2019.

Jr NTR recently announced that he has started shooting for his next film with director ​​Koratala Siva. NTR 30 also stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.