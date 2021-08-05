Inside Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Celebrations With Husband Riteish Deshmukh And Kids

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the clip shared by Riteish. (Image courtesy: riteishd )

Genelia D'Souza celebrated her 34th birthday with her family on Thursday. Her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the video shared by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia can be seen clapping and smiling as their sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh cut her birthday cake with their friends. She looks cute in a black sweatshirt and trousers in the clip. Sharing the clip, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Birthday girl Genelia! Perfect celebration." Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012. See the video from Genelia D'Souza's birthday celebrations here:

Earlier in the day, Riteish Deshmukh shared a couple of posts for birthday girl Genelia. Our favourite is the one in which he posted a video collage featuring their best moments. "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!" he wrote in the caption and added: "You are looking younger by the day ... can't say the same about me... soon people will say Genelia ke sath ye uncle kaun hai?"

Also, see Riteish Deshmukh's other adorable posts for Genelia here:

In terms of work, Genelia D'Souza is an actress and a producer. She has featured in many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked in movies such as Bluffmaster! Apna Sapna Money Money, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull, Grand Masti and Marjaavaan, was last seen in Baaghi 3. He has Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey lined up.