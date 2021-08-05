Genelia D'Souza Is The OG Reel Queen Of Instagram. Hello, Partner-In-Crime Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish in a stil from her ROFL video (courtesy geneliad)

It's Genelia Deshmukh's birthday and we can't keep ourselves calm. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress has been pepping us throughout the pandemic months with entertaining photos and videos on Instagram. Sometimes, she shines away our clouds with a cute photo. Other times she makes Reels to keep the fun going. The several Reels that Genelia made with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, have often sent us laughing or melting at their cuteness. On Genelia's birthday, we are recounting some of these Reels to celebrate some of their cutest moments on Instagram.

Here are some of Genelia's cutest fun Reels with Riteish:

For these two, flirting continues even as they get ready for an event or a shoot. In one of their videos, both are seen busy with their makeup artists though they stand close to each other. The song Kya Khoob Lagti Ho plays with the video and both of them lip-sync with the lines and with perfect expressions. We just love their giggle in the end.

Genelia had a good laugh when their pet dog sneaked in during a romantic moment between her and Riteish. We are glad it was caught on camera. The doggo just doesn't stop licking their cheeks while the two are about to kiss. While Riteish sits disappointed, Genelia bursts into peals of laughter at the dog's behaviour.

The couple had a fun time during Holi this year and we were glad they made a Reels on the occasion. In the video, Genelia is sprinkling flower petals on Riteish's face. But Riteish doesn't let her win the game and ultimately smears her whole face with yellow colour. It was a fun Holi celebration, we are sure.

Genelia and Riteish often stun us with their humour. The two don't back off when it comes to taking a jab at their own craze for Reels. Here, Riteish uses a clip from Genelia's film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and amuses us by humorously acknowledging their own love for making these fun videos.

Sense of humour is only second nature to this couple. However, their primary motive is always about indulging in romance. Check out this one where both of them are seen boating in Goa while they lip-sync to the song Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

We wish Genelia a very happy and fun birthday.