'Yeh Uncle Kaun Hai': The Comment Riteish Deshmukh Expects When With Wife (And Birthday Girl) Genelia DSouza

Riteish Deshmukh shared this picture.(Image courtesy: riteishd)

Highlights Riteish Deshmukh extended birthday greetings to Genelia

He dedicated several Instagram posts to Genelia's birthday

He also shared a compilation video of the reels featuring him and Genelia

First, happy birthday, Genelia D'Souza. The actress turned 34 today and her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, is doing every bit to make the day special for her. Riteish Deshmukh dedicated several Instagram posts to Genelia's birthday. He shared three solo portraits of Genelia D'Souza on Instagram (more on that later). In addition to that, Riteish also made a compilation video of all the fun Instagram reels that the couple have featured in together. He shared the compilation video on Instagram with a loving note for Genelia. In his note, Riteish thanked Genelia "for being a wonderful partner" and also expressed gratitude for having Genelia in his life. "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday... thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko," he wrote.

Riteish also went on to compliment Genelia and said that she is "looking younger by the day." Joking how people "cant's say the same about" him, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "You are looking younger by the day ... can't say the same about me... soon people will say Genelia ke saath ye uncle kaun hai (Who is this uncle with Genelia). #happybirthdaygenelia."

Genelia was quick to respond to Riteish's adorable birthday post for her. In the comments section of the post, Genelia D'Souza thanked Riteish for his wishes and termed him as her "most favourite human being." Genelia wrote: "Thank you my most favourite human being. I found you and I found my entire world. Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up. Love you more than me."

As mentioned above, Riteish also shared three solo portraits of Genelia on Instagram. He captioned the portraits with a quote each from philosophers like Rumi, Lao Tzu, and George Sand.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012 after years of dating. The couple are parents to two children - Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. They have worked together in films like Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Hogaya.