Inside Filmmaker Karishma Kohli, Actor Mikhail Yawalkar's Ice Factory Wedding

Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar got married in a dreamy ceremony last month. Now, fresh pictures and a wedding video of their sweet union have surfaced on the internet. Key highlight: the couple's wedding venue.

Filmmaker Karishma Kohli and actor Mikhail Yawalkar ditched the conventional wedding traditions. Instead, the newlyweds opted to start a new chapter in their lives at an ice factory.

On Sunday (April 20), Karishma Kohli dropped a carousel of pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Karishma, who suffers from vitiligo, picked out a stunning white embroidered gown from bridal wear brand Karleo. A floral veil tucked to her neatly done bun completed her avatar.

Mikhail Yawalkar, on the other hand, complemented his partner in a charcoal-black suit. The opening frame captures the duo dancing joyfully. In one snap, the pair can be seen sealing their love with a kiss.

The last couple of photos offered a glimpse into the attendees. Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabella were spotted having a blast with the bride.

Karishma Kohli's side note read, “Thank you, Vogue India, for making us feel special. Thank you, my most talented, gorgeous girl Noor, for writing this beautiful article. I love you. And finally, a big, big shout-out to the makers. Thank you guys for capturing these moments.”

Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar's wedding video was equally beautiful. In the clip, the filmmaker is seen getting her hair and makeup done. Her father, director Sandesh Kuku Kohli, walks her down the aisle.

The video also features some candid glimpses of Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar from the venue. The two exchange vows and hug each other affectionately. Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal cheer for the duo from a distant.

The caption accompanying the post read, “Some stories have a way of lingering around you, gently and in the simplest of ways. This one is going to stay with us for a long time. Karishma and Mikhail's signing ceremony was surrounded by the warmest people and an ambience that made everyone want to smile, laugh and dance.”

Congratulations, Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar.