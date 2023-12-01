Inside Deepika Padukone's London Holiday With Friends

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

DND Deepika Padukone, she is currenrly in holiday mood and she is making the most of it with her friends by her side. Deepika Padukone is holidaying in London with her friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan. The superstar shared a couple of happy pictures with her friends on her Instagram profile. She shared a picture-perfect selfie along with a click of her OOTD. On her Instagram story, Deepika's friends also posted pictures from their get-together. In one of the clicks, the trio can be seen happily tucking into a meal. Deepika simply added an infinity emoji yo her post. Ranveer Singh dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section of Deepika's post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Here are some more photos from Deepika Padukone's London holiday:

Last month, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe. Sharing a mushy picture, the couple wrote, "5 of infinity." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.

The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.