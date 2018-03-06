Inside Bigg Boss 11's Hiten Tejwani's Birthday Party With Wife Gauri

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani turned 44 on Monday. The actor appeared to have celebrated with his wife Gauri Pradhan and close friends. He has posted several pictures from the party on social media and wrote, "About last night!" Hiten and Gauri just look adorable together. Their kids Katya and Nevaan gifted him a handmade card, which reads as, "Happy birthday, daddy." They also used the letters of his name to describe him. Hiten shared Katya and Nevaan's card and wrote, "Best definition of Hiten by my kids. Gifts and moments like these are priceless. Thank you for this."
This evening, he thanked his fans for all the birthday wishes and posted a video of himself. "I'm so grateful for your messages, wishes. I will keep them all in my heart," he wrote.
Hiten was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 a couple of months before the finale. During his stay, he wasn't involved in any controversies or fights. Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 11.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have been married for over 13 years now. They fell in love on the sets of the TV show Kutumb. They were also paired opposite each other in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The couple has been part of various reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jodi Kamaal Ki and Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar, Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi Yaar. Gauri currently features in Tu Aashiqui . Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Pavitra Rishta and Gangaa are some of Hiten's other TV shows.