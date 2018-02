Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's Sister Faiiry's Wedding

Highlights Ayushmann wore a black pyjama kurta with a brown stole The wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti is also an actor

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's sister Faiiry got married on Monday. He shared several pictures from Faiiry's wedding diary on Instagram. Ayushmann wore a blackwith a brown stole while his wife Tahira Kashyap looked pretty in an off-shoulder green. The bride looked beautiful in a redwith golden jewellery. "Sister's wedding. @fairy_khurana," Ayushmann, 33, captioned his post. The wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh, his hometown. Tahira also shared a couple of pictures from the wedding with Aparshakti Khurrana's wife Aakriti Ahuja. Aparshakti is also an actor and made his debut in a supporting role with 2016's blockbusterSee picture from Ayushmann Khurrana's sister Faiiry's wedding. (Swipe right to see more).Tahira shared this picture.Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in the industry with 2012's. He has also starred in films likeand, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi., also starring Bhumi Pednekar, completes three years today. Before making a career in films, he starred in the reality show, which he also won. He then became a VJ.andare his three films which released last year.and(opposite Bhumi) were declared as hits. On Raksha Bandhan, Ayushmann had shared a super cute picture of his kids , son Virajveer, 6, and daughter Varushka, 3. He married Tahira in 2011. Take a look. Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film is Badhaai Ho withactress Sanya Malhotra.