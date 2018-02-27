Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's Sister Faiiry's Wedding

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's sister Faiiry got married on Monday. He shared several pictures from Faiiry's wedding diary on Instagram. Ayushmann wore a black pyjama kurta with a brown stole while his wife Tahira Kashyap looked pretty in an off-shoulder green sharara. The bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga with golden jewellery. "Sister's wedding. @fairy_khurana ki shaadi," Ayushmann, 33, captioned his post. The wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh, his hometown. Tahira also shared a couple of pictures from the wedding with Aparshakti Khurrana's wife Aakriti Ahuja. Aparshakti is also an actor and made his debut in a supporting role with 2016's blockbuster Dangal.
Highlights
- Ayushmann wore a black pyjama kurta with a brown stole
- The wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh
- Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti is also an actor
See picture from Ayushmann Khurrana's sister Faiiry's wedding. (Swipe right to see more).
Tahira shared this picture.
Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in the industry with 2012's Vicky Donor. He has also starred in films like Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, completes three years today. Before making a career in films, he starred in the reality show Roadies 2, which he also won. He then became a VJ.
Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan are his three films which released last year. Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan (opposite Bhumi) were declared as hits.
On Raksha Bandhan, Ayushmann had shared a super cute picture of his kids, son Virajveer, 6, and daughter Varushka, 3. He married Tahira in 2011.
Comments
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film is Badhaai Ho with Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra.