Inside Anushka Ranjan Kapoor And Aditya Seal's Sangeet Ceremony With Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty And Others

Alia Bhatt opted for a yellow lehenga for her friend's sangeet ceremony

Vaani, Bhumi and Alia celebs at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet ceremony.

Highlights

  • Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal are getting married today
  • They hosted a sangeet ceremony on Saturday
  • The bride-to-be was looking gorgeous in a red lehenga
New Delhi:

Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai. The couple hosted a sangeet ceremony for their friends on Saturday and pictures from the celebrations are all things nice. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza wouldn't have missed their friend Anushka's sangeet ceremony, which was also attended by Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu, Poonam Dhillon, her son Anmol Thakeria, Masaba Gupta, her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, Shatrughan Sinha, Gulshan Grover, Manish Malhotra and many others. The bride-to-be was looking gorgeous in a red lehenga while Aditya Seal complemented her in a black sherwani.

Alia Bhatt opted for a yellow lehenga for her friend's sangeet ceremony while Vaani Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a pastel green lehenga. Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sister and actress Akansha was looking pretty in a blue traditional outfit. We loved Athiya Shetty's yellow saree and Bhumi Pednekar's silver lehenga.

See photos from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding celebrations here:

Alia Bhatt with BFF Akansha Ranjan

Vaani Kapoor with Manish Malhotra.

Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samisha.

Hello there, Athiya Shetty.

So pretty, Krystle D'Souza.

Make way for Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

We love your outfit, Raveena Tandon.

Poonam Dhillon

Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani.

Shatrughan Sinha posed for the paparazzi.

Gulshan Grover was also there.

Masaba Gupta attended the party with her boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra. She was looking stunning in a black and white striped saree.

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni avoided being photographed together at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony.

Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are the daughters of veteran actor Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan. See the picture of the bride's parents:

Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan.

Anushka Ranjan is an actress who has featured in films like Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens. Aditya Seal has starred in several movies like Indoo Ki Jawani, Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Namaste England.

