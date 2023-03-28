Inside Anshula Kapoor And Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar's 'Weekend Recap'

Anshula Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

A day after Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor made her relationship with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar official on Instagram, she treated her fans with new pictures from her weekend getaway to Maldives. In the pictures shared, we can see Anshula Kapoor having a gala team in the pool, gorging on sumptuous food, smiling widely while getting clicked on the beach and also taking out time for some adorable selfies with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Sharing the post, Anshula captioned it, "Weekend recap. Had the best getaway to kudavillingili resort courtesy make plan holidays, toh ek thank you post toh banta hai (It deserves one thank you post)." The post was liked by her uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who commented below it with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

On Monday, Anshula Kapoor took her fans by surprise when she made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, official on Instagram. Sharing a picture from their Maldives holiday, Anshula simply wrote, "366". Replying to the post, Anshula Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor said, “Cuties,” while Anshula's sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor responded with a bunch of heart emojis. Stylist Mohit Rai too responded with heart emojis while Athiya Shetty opted to reply with a golden heart. Anshula Kapoor's aunt, Maheep Kapoor said, “Cuties,” with heart emojis.

See the post here:

A few days back, Anshula Kapoor also addressed her body image issues in an extensive post on Instagram. Sharing an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, she said: “Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.”

Check out the post here:

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. Following their separation, Boney Kapoor married the late actress Sridevi in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.