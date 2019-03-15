Inside Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party With Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar And Others. See Pics

Glimpses from Alia Bhatt's birthday party. (Image courtesy (L): Instagram)

Alia Bhatt started her birthday celebrations surrounded by her family and close friends. Alia's party group including rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, besties Masaba Gupta, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, mentor Karan Johar and parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt, 26 today, dressed in a floral printed dress, grinned from ear-to-ear as she cut two birthday cakes while the gathering sang the birthday song. Anushka Ranjan shared the video originally, which was circulated by several fan clubs. Masaba posted an all-girls picture and wrote: "You were pure magic since we were babies... and you continue to be pure magic... Happy birthday, Alu."

Here are glimpses from inside the party:

The paparazzi stationed outside Alia Bhatt's house in Mumbai clicked pictures of everyone who arrived for the midnight bash. Ranbir Kapoor arrived with Ayan Mukerji and he later stepped out see someone off. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor did not stop and pose for the shutterbugs and sort of avoided being photographed.

But Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, was A-OK with the shutterbugs' presence.

Anushka Ranjan arrived at the party with actor Aditya Seal (Namaste England and upcoming Student Of The Year 2).

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Later this year, she will be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Both the films are produced by Karan Johar. A day before her birthday, Alia Bhatt confirmed her casting in SS Rajamouli's work-in-progress RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

