Inside Aaradhya Bachchan's 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' Birthday Party With Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh, Shweta, Shilpa Shetty And Esha Deol

There can never be too many birthday parties and hence, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan organised another birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya on Saturday evening. While needless to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were part of the celebrations, the guest line-up also included names such as Shilpa Shetty, who arrived with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani also had a blast with one-year-old daughter Radhya. The guest list also included Farah Khan, who brought along son Czar Kunder, Neelam Kothari, who came with daughter Aahana Soni, and others. A stunning family photo from the 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' birthday party - as put by Aishwarya - has been shared on the actress' Instagram.

Before we move on to more pictures, here's what Abhishek tweeted on Sunday:

Thank you all very much for the warm wishes and the blessings for Aaradhya on her birthday. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also offered a glimpse of the fun-filled birthday party. We bet you've never seen Abhishek Bachchan dance like this. Sharing a video of Abhishek shaking a leg with the chillar party, Shilpa wrote: "You are such a trooper Abhishek... only you could make the birdie dance look so cool! You worked very hard today... You are one of the sweetest, kindest and nicest souls I know.. Wishing you and Aishwarya all the happiness always. Stay cool."

Esha Deol also shared her favourite memory from Aaradhya's birthday party and wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Aaradhya! Our baby Radhya thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the party! Best wishes and lots of love always from the three of us to the three of you."

Before the fun began, the guests were photographed arriving to the party on Saturday evening.

The Bachchans also celebrated Aaradhya's 7th birthday with a close-knit party on Friday with just a couple of her friends.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek sent out adorable birthday wishes for their daughter on Instagram. "Happy 7th birthday my darling angel, Aaradhya. You are my life. I love you eternally, infinitely, unconditionally," she wrote while Abhishek added: "To the Mrs - thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya."

Aaradhya was also showered with blessings by Amitabh Bachchan on his official blog: "Love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true... Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house... live long... live happy... live with pride."

Looks like, Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday was indeed 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious'.