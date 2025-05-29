ASTRO Member Cha Eun-Woo To Begin Military Service In July, Confirms Agency Fantagio

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo will begin his mandatory military service on July 28, his agency Fantagio confirmed on Thursday.

What

Cha Eun Woo has been accepted into the Republic of Korea Army Military Band.

His agency Fantagio, issued a statement thanking fans for their continued support and asked for ongoing encouragement as the artist prepares for this new chapter in his life.

In an official statement, the label said, "Cha Eun Woo, who recently submitted an application for the ROK Army Military Band, received a letter of admission from the Military Manpower Administration earlier today. Therefore, he will enlist for his mandatory military service through the new recruit training center on July 28. Upon completing his basic training, he will carry out the remainder of his mandatory service as a member of the military band." They added, "In order to ensure the safety of all involved and to avoid any accidents caused by excessive crowds, the exact location and time of Cha Eun Woo's enlistment will remain private. There will be no special ceremonies. We ask for your understanding." "Please send your warm words of cheers and encouragement to Cha Eun Woo as he prepares to fulfill his duties to his country and return healthy. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Background

Cha Eun Woo applied earlier this month to join the military band, a unit that allows individuals with performance backgrounds to serve through artistic contributions.

After a waiting period, he has now been admitted. He will first complete basic training before joining the military band, where he will take part in cultural activities using his musical and performance skills.

Before his enlistment, Cha Eun Woo will appear at ASTRO's fourth solo concert, The 4th ASTROAD [Stargraphy], to be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on June 7 and 8.

He is also currently filming for his upcoming Netflix drama The Wonder Fools, in which he stars alongside Park Eun Bin. The series is scheduled for release in 2026.

Cha Eun Woo recently appeared in the emotional thriller Wonderful World with Kim Nam Joo, which received critical acclaim. He also made a brief appearance in a music video from IU's remake album A Flower Bookmark.

In A Nutshell

Cha Eun Woo will begin his mandatory service on July 28 as part of the ROK Army Military Band, following his successful admission into the unit. He will first undergo basic training before joining the band, using his musical background to contribute to the military's cultural activities. As he steps away from entertainment duties, fans can expect his return after fulfilling his national responsibilities.