ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo To Enlist In Military By July 2025? Here's What We Know

Cha Eun Woo, from the South Korean boy band ASTRO, has officially taken his first step toward military enlistment. On May 9, 2025, the singer-actor showed up for an interview with the Republic of Korea Army's military band unit, as per a report by Soompi.

Cha Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, said, “Cha Eun Woo applied for the Army's military band and has completed his interview.”

“The results will be announced on May 29, so it's difficult to provide further details as we do not yet know if he has been accepted,” they added.

If Cha Eun Woo makes the cut, he will reportedly kick off basic training in July and go on to serve for 18 months, which would put his potential discharge around January 2027.

Cha Eun Woo is currently busy filming for the Netflix show The WONDERfools. In the series, he is going to play the role of Lee Woon-jung, a socially awkward civic servant from Seoul.

In addition to Cha Eun Woo, The WONDERfools features a star-studded cast including Park Eun-bin, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae and Son Hyun-joo.

Directed by Yoo In-sik, the show is set in the doomsday-fearing year of 1999. The project follows a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly acquire superpowers and team up to fight villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.

Cha Eun Woo also has a movie, titled First Ride, in the pipeline. The film also features Squid Game 2 star, Kang Ha Neul, as per a GQ India report.

First Ride follows four best friends who have just hit the big 30. To mark the occasion, the group decides to take their very first overseas trip together. As you can imagine, things quickly spiral into adventurous chaos, with unexpected events and hilarious situations along the way.