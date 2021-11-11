'Influenced' By Ranveer Singh's Style, This Actress Nails Tattad Tattad Hook Step

A still from the video the actress shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty doesn't need any special occasion to show off her undercut - she just needs a "good hair" day. The actress, on Thursday, posted a video of herself acing the hook step of Ranveer Singh's track Tattad Tattad, the hit song from his 2013 film Ram-Leela. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty can be seen sporting a white sleeveless tee and doing the hook step of Tattad Tattad, drawing all focus to her undercut hairstyle. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Aaj mood dance karne ka hua after a while, tabhi toh influence hui main by Ranveer Singh's style."

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty surprised her fans with her new look last month. Sharing a video of herself, she wrote: "You can't live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won't lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the 'Tribal Squats'. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-and-leg coordination, speed and agility, and most importantly - on our brain and body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, 'No Guts, No Glory'."

A few days later, she shared how her hairstylist was more scared than her while giving her the new haircut. "How it happened! Abdul Wahid was more scared than I was!" read her caption.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty's last movie was Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar earlier this year.