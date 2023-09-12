Indian Matchmaking's Sima Aunty Says She 'Enjoys Watching Memes' Made On Her

Picture was posted by Sima Taparia. (Courtesy: simatapariaofficial )

Mumbai's renowned matchmaker AKA Sima Aunty from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking revealed in a recent interview that she enjoys the memes that were created on her show while adding that those have made her immensely popular on social media. Sima Taparia was featured in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey by Mashable India and talked about her matchmaking business, living in Mumbai and the prevalent meme culture among other things. On being asked about the numerous memes that her statements in the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking generated, Sima Taparia said she has a good laugh whenever she comes across any such meme on her. "When Bill Gates got a divorce, someone put up a meme that Sima Taparia and Bill Gates matching. The number of memes made on my show hasn't been made for any other show. Meme makes the person popular and I enjoy watching them as well. It makes you wonder how creative people are," the matchmaker told Mashable India.

ICYDK, Sima Taparia's introductory line in the series - "Hi, I'm Sima Taparia from Mumbai," also became the subject of many jokes and memes. When asked about the line's authenticity and how much reality was there in Indian Matchmaking, Sima was quick to reply, "Indian Matchmaking did not have a single dialogue, everything is authentic. All the characters are clean because Netflix has a very strict scanning process."

Last year, during an episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Sohail Khan, met with Sima Taparia. During the episode, Seema Sajdeh jokingly asked the famous matchmaker to find her a wife. "She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that," Seema Sajdeh said on the show. When Maheep Kapoor joked if she could find a bride for Seema, "Sima from Mumbai" replied, "I don't do it. In India, it's not open yet, so I am not doing that."

During the show, Sima Taparia also asked the designer about her divorce from Sohail Khan. To this, Seema replied that "their views did not match." She added, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It's not like we didn't try together. And, when you have children, it's a different situation."

Posting a picture from her meeting with Sima Taparia, Seema Sajdeh wrote: "When we agree to disagree."

The third season of the series premiered in April of this year.