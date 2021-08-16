Meet Pawandeep Rajan, The Winner Of Indian Idol 12

Pawandeep Rajan on Indian Idol 12 set. (Image courtesy: SonyTV )

Highlights Arunita and Sayali were declared as the first and second runners-up

Danish and Nihal were named as the third and the fourth runners-up

The grand finale was co-hosted by Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali

Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from Uttarakhand, is the winner of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan, who had always been an impressive performer on the show, was announced the winner on Sunday on the reality show. He won a trophy, a car and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble were declared as the first and second runner-up, respectively. They were given a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs each. Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro, who were named as the third and the fourth runners-up, respectively, won a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs each. The Indian Idol 12 finale started at 12 pm on Independence Day and continued till after midnight.

Announcing Pawandeep Rajan as the winner of one of the longest-running singing reality shows, the official Twitter handle of Sony TV, on which Indian Idol 12 aired, shared a tweet that read: "Jinki kismat mein likhi thi jeet, jinke taaron mein likha tha khitaab, unn #IdolPawandeep ko jeet ka salaam! CONGRATULATIONS #IdolPawandeep for the epic win, you have made history! India loves you!"

Another tweet by Sony TV read: "We congratulate Pawandeep Rajan on this epic win, he has truly made a mark!"

See the tweets here:

Jinki kismat mein likhi thi jeet, jinke taaron mein likha tha khitaab, unn #IdolPawandeep ko jeet ka salaam! CONGRATULATIONS #IdolPawandeep for the epic win, you have made history! India loves you!!! pic.twitter.com/tvJyps7tCf — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 15, 2021

We congratulate @RajanPawandeep on this epic win, he has truly made a mark! Share your love, support and good wishes for the #IndianIdol2020 winner in the comments and we will see you all soon! pic.twitter.com/HnX5TmmXs6 — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 15, 2021

Indian Idol 12 premiered in November last year. It ran for almost 9 months before the 12-hour long finale took place on Independence Day. Shershaah stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many celebs who made an appearance at the finale of Indian Idol 12. Renowned singers such as Kumar Sanu, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan also mesmerized the audience with their melodious acts.

Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan, who was the host of the show, shared a picture with his father from the sets of Indian Idol 12 on Sunday and wrote: "Had the honour of sharing the stage and performing along with my father, Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan on the grand finale of #IndianIdol."

Indian Idol 12 grand finale was co-hosted by Aditya Narayan and TV actor Jay Bhanushali.