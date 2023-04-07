Watch: Indian Community In Vienna Showcase Naatu Naatu Flash Mob

Indian community performed Naatu Naatu in Vienna. (courtesy: IndiainAustria)

This is the year of Naatu Naatu and the craze around it refuses to die soon. The Indian community in Vienna recently performed on Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu as a part of flash mob presentation. Supported by the Indian Embassy, this is a celebration of Indian culture and music in Vienna. The official account of the Indian embassy in Vienna shared the video on Twitter, in which, women across age groups are seen dancing to the tunes. Not only women, but kids have also joined them in this gala celebration.

— India in Austria (@IndiainAustria) April 6, 2023

The cross-cultural hit Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for best foreign language film. The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

