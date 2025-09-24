India Post Honours Rishab Shetty's <i>Kantara</i> With Special Cover And Postcards On Bootha Kola

The anticipation around Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to grow as the film gears up for its October release. Adding to the excitement, India Post has paid tribute to Karnataka's cultural heritage by unveiling a Special Cover and two Picture Postcards dedicated to Bootha Kola, the traditional ritual prominently showcased in the film.

What's Happening

The Karnataka Postal Circle, in collaboration with Hombale Films, released the commemorative cover and postcards. The official India Post page shared images of the moment when the set was presented to director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

On Instagram, India Post wrote, "India Post celebrates the spirit of Karnataka through a Special Cover and two Picture Postcards on Bootha Kola, a vibrant ritual where devotion, folklore, and tradition unite. Issued by Karnataka Postal Circle in association with Hombale Films, this release pays tribute to a cultural legacy recently showcased to global audiences through Kantara, and honours the stories that continue to inspire generations."

At a press event, Rishab Shetty reflected on the long journey of completing the highly awaited film. "I am tired and finding it difficult to gather words to describe this journey. Usually, I am composed and mentally strong," he admitted, before adding with characteristic wit, "I am somebody who doesn't burden myself by worrying about my movie's result."

Background

The release of the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 earlier this week has fuelled intrigue among audiences. While the new chapter's storyline has been kept under wraps, its scale promises to be monumental. Hombale Films has mounted elaborate sequences for the film, including a massive war segment involving 500 trained fighters and 3,000 participants, shot across a specially created 25-acre set over nearly 50 days.

Slated for a worldwide release on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.