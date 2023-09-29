Cuteness Alert: Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For 'Little Princess' Inaaya

Kareena shared this image. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday message for her niece, Inaaya Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turns 6 today. On the special occasion, Kareena has shared a bunch of super adorable images of Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh. The first frame features a candid shot of Inaaya and Taimur striking an adorable pose. In the next photograph, Kareena is seen guiding Taimur to feed Inaaya. You just cannot miss the third one in Kareena's birthday dump. Here, Inaaya, dressed in a pretty pink frock, is holding Jeh's hand. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday our little princess…most beautiful in every way...love, chocolate cake and happiness always. [red hearts]” She also tagged her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's sister, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. Saif and Kareena have been married since 2012. The couple are parents to two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saif also has two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

Soha Ali Khan has also shared a glimpse of her daughter's birthday surprise on Instagram Stories. The photo features little Inaaya, dressed in a mint green co-ord set, pointing towards a giant ‘6' balloon. We can also spot a bunch of Barbie-themed gifts in the picture. Soha captioned it: “And just like that…”

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also extended heartfelt wishes to her “jaan.” She shared two photographs on Instagram. While the first one shows Saba holding baby Inaaya, the other one has Inaaya sitting on Saba's lap. Saba Ali Khan's birthday message read, “My Jaan....turns 6! Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life's best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby...I LOVE YOU...Always and forever.”

Happy Birthday, Inaaya!