In Pics: Zeher Actress Udita Goswami Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband Mohit Suri

Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri pictured at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Actress Udita Goswami, best known for her role in the 2005 movie Zeher alongside Emraan Hashmi, was recently spotted with her husband and filmmaker Mohit Suri. The couple were pictured outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. On Tuesday night, Udita made a rare appearance and was captured while exiting her car. Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri were all smiles while posing for the cameras. Udita wore a stylish black jumpsuit. She completed her look with black heels and a sling bag. Mohit Suri, on the other hand, sported a white T-shirt and jeans. Take a look at the pictures here.

ICYDK: Udita Goswami made her acting debut in 2003 with Paap. The film starred John Abraham in the lead. After the film's success, her subsequent projects like Fox (2009) and Chase (2010) faced box office setbacks. Post-box office failures, the actress left showbiz and got married to Mohit Suri. In an earlier interview with ETimes, Udita opened up about her decision to leave acting and pursue a career in the music industry. She said, “In those days, many models were becoming actors. I was also modelling in Delhi when Pooja (Bhatt), who was looking for an actress in Paap, came to Delhi and offered me the film. Everything fell into place, and I became an actress. Acting is serious business, you need to be talented to act, and I felt that I was not cut out for it. Acting is not about looking good.”

As per Udita Goswami's Instagram profile, she is a full-time Deejay now. In a post shared last year, she expressed gratitude to DJ Suketu, Mandar, Mohammed Morani, and Priyank for supporting her transition into music. She told ETimes, "I am quite sure that if I wasn't an actress, I would have become a musician. I had forayed into music in 2012, and then I got married (to filmmaker Mohit Suri) in 2013. I was the deejay at one of my wedding parties, and my friend DJ Suketu, taught me more about music. I never did a course in acting, but I went through a course in music production."

For the unversed, Udita and Mohit's love story began on the set of Zeher. After dating for eight years, they got married in January 2013 at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. They are parents to two children, a daughter named Devi and a son named Karma.