In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Having The Vacation Of Our Dreams In Maldives

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared a pic from the Maldives

The pic is from her cycling tour around Maldives

Samantha celebrated Naga Chaitanya's birthday in Maldives

Among the list of celebrities who have checked into the Maldives are also Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The couple took a trip to the island country to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's 34th birthday with a vacation. Naga Chaitanya is somewhat of a social media recluse but Samantha always makes up for that. The 33-year-old actress has been sharing fabulous glimpses of her Maldives vacation on Instagram, one post at a time. On Wednesday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went on a cycle tour (presumably with mystery man Naga Chaitanya) around her Maldives resort. Pretty in pink, Samantha accessorized with a beach essential - a straw hat and voila, she was all set to go. Samantha's friends Rakul Preet Singh and Hansika Motwani read our minds and commented: "So cute."

Here's flipping through the pages of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maldives album.

Well, when in Maldives, Samantha couldn't resist a customary photo of chilling in her water villa with a breath-taking view of the sea.

Meanwhile, Samantha has checked off vacation to-dos such as chilling in a fancy swing and underwater diving.

On Naga Chaitanya's birthday, Samantha shared this heart-touching note: "Always living life on your own terms... Wishing you only happiness always and forever."

Samantha checked into Maldives with this photo. We are in love with her vacation wear.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu. Her list of upcoming films includes Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Thalapathy 65. Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Love Story.