In Pics: Rupali Ganguly, Tanushree Dutta And Other Stars' Durga Puja Festivities

Rupali Ganguly, Tanushree, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth at the festivities.

Television and movie stars united to celebrate Dashami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rupali Ganguly, Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Tanishaa Mukerji and The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti were pictured at the pandal. Tanushree happily posed with sister Ishita and brother-in-law Vatsal Sheth during the Sindoor Khela festivities last night. Anupama star Rupali Ganguly, dressed in her festive finery, happily posed for the shutterbugs. See photos from festivities here:

It was fam-jam time for Tanushree Dutta, sister Ishita and brother-in-law Vatsal Sheth.

Tanishaa happily posed for the cameras.

Hello there, Sumona Chakravarti.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram profile, Rupali shared this video and she wrote, "Shubho Bijoya."

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, and its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America. Rupali Ganguly, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Aapki Antara, Adaalat, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, among many others.

Ishita Dutta was last seen in the thriller Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The film was a big hit at the box office last year. Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth recently starred in Om Raut's box office debacle Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He also wrapped shooting for his Gujarati debut film, co-starring Helly Shah.

Tanushree Dutta is best known for starring in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secret, Apartment and Dhol, to name a few.