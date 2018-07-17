In Pics: Mom-To-Be Mira Rajput Hangs Out With Friends Post Her Baby Shower

Mira Rajput in Mumbai

Highlights Mira smiled for the cameras before sitting in the car Mira was casually dressed Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child, was photographed outside a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday evening. The mom-to-be glowed in an olive top, which she paired with a black trouser and trendy bag. Mira was pictured with some of her friend. She even smiled for the cameras before sitting in the car. Mira has often been photographed chilling with her friends and her pregnancy style is just so cool. A baby shower was hosted for Mira on Sunday, which was attended by her close friends and family, including Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.



Here are Mira Rajput's pictures from her latest outing.



For the baby shower, Mira opted for a white and black polka dotted outfit. The theme of the ceremony appeared to be white.





Take a look at the baby shower picture here.

Shahid had shared this fabulous photo.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married three years ago in July. They are parents to a daughter Misha, who will turn two next month. Shahid had announced Mira's second pregnancy in April in the most adorable way possible. He Instagrammed a cute picture of Misha, lying against the backdrop of handmade balloons, and big sister written beside her.

Last seen in "Padmaavat," Shahid Kapoor's next release in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor. The Shree Naryan Singh-directed film hits the screens in September. He will soon start prepping for Arjun Reddy Hindi remake, in which Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria co-stars with him.