Amitabh Bachchan In BTS Pics From The Sets Of Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's recently released sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is doing great numbers at the box office and has been trending big on social media ever since its release in theatres. In the film, superstar Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Ashwatthama. Now, his makeup artists have dropped some BTS photos of the actor that has left the internet thrilled. Prosthetic makeup artist of the Pink actor, Karandeep Singh shared BTS looks of Amitabh Bachchan transforming to look like Nag Ashwin's version of Ashwatthama, an immortal and brave warrior. The caption alongside the pictures read, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for mind mind-blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of sir Amitabh Bachchan designed by Preeti Sheel and the set makeup executed by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes.”

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD also includes superstars Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."