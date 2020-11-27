In Pics: A Look At Gul Panag's Swimsuit Collection. Not All Are 20-Years-Old

Gul Panag shared this photo (courtesy gulpanag )

It is as if Gul Panag read our mind. The 43-year-old actress, who lives life on her own terms, shared a few photos from her Maldives album. But before you think she too is vacationing in the island country, read her post: "It appears as though the whole world is either in Goa or in the Maldives! NO, I'm not in either. But that doesn't stop me wishing I was, and reminiscing about the lovely time we had at Ozen Life Maadhoo last year. Can't wait to go back," read an excerpt from Gul Panag's post, who created an album of throwback memories from her last year's vacation with her family.

Remember Gul Panag's crazy viral then-and-now photos, clicked 20 years apart, in the same swimsuit? She made an ROFL reference to it in her post: "That this is an older photograph should also, hopefully, be evident from the fact that I'm much leaner and stronger now. Also, I wanted to remind you all that I do have other swimsuits, apart from the 20-year-old black and white one, which is in the next picture."

Here's a look at Gul Panag's swimsuit collection. Not all are 20-year-old, you know.

Gul Panag has a reputation for recycling her clothes from decades ago. Here's Gul Panag from 2019 and 1999, in the same black and white swimsuit.

Last year, Gul Panag also left her fans impressed when she attended a star-studded event in Chennai, wearing a dress from 18 years ago.

For her wedding, Gul Panag wore a borrowed lehenga. Thanks to her mom.

Gul Panag also became a pilot like her husband Rishi Attari in 2016. In terms of work, Gul Panag was last seen in Prime Video web-series Paatal Lok, in which she co-starred with Jaideep Ahlawat. In films, she was last seen in 2019 movie Bypass Road.