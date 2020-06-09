Gul Panag's Pic Is Not Just Another Beach Throwback. Because, The Swimsuit

Highlights
- Gul Panag shared a swimsuit pic on her Instagram
- The pic appears to be from her trip to Maldives last year
- Gul Panag wore a swimsuit that's been with her for 20 years
Gul Panag's World Oceans Day post arrived a day late but it was worth the wait. The 41-year-old actress appears to have shared a throwback photo from her family trip to Maldives last year to drive home a point. "The question to ask is, what world are we leaving behind for our children? All the answers flow from there," Gul Panag captioned the photo, in which she can be seen enjoying the sun, the sea and the sand in Maldives along with her son Nihal. There's one element in the photo, which deserves special mention - it's Gul Panag's black swimsuit. Take a look at her post first and then we tell you what makes it so interesting.
Gul Panag has a reputation for recycling her clothes from decades ago. In October last year, she climbed up the trend's list for sharing a then-and-now post, featuring two photos of hers in the same swimsuit - one of the photos was dated 2019 while the other was from 1999. "Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Mark and Spencer swimsuit still going strong," she had written.
Gul Panag also left her fans impressed when she attended a star-studded event in Chennai, wearing a dress from 18 years ago. The dress was a gift from her then boyfriend Rishi Attari, whom she got married to in 2011. "Down with those who say, 'You can't repeat a dress.' This dress is 18-years-old. And I've been repeating it for a while," Gul Panag wrote.
#mondaymotivation Down with those who say 'you can't repeat a dress'. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while. There's a story behind this dress. But more on that later . Thrilled with the Chennai leg of our @mahindraxuv300 #HerDrive tour. Great response to @sejal.bhat 's set and @aflatunes had everyone grooving to them! Importantly, very interesting conversations about stereotypes and how to burn them- literally. We all wrote on a piece of paper that one stereotype that we want to burn- and then went ahead and burnt it in a fire. And then we went for a drive - because 'why should boys have all the fun' ? Did I mention this is a campaign focusing on 'women only'. #HerDrive is about what drives me. What drives you. What drives us all. To do all that we do. Living life to fullest . Seizing every opportunity that comes our way -powered by acceleration in the form of enthusiasm and passion. #HerDrive is a celebration of accomplishment- however small or big they may be. And acknowledging what drives us women to accomplish. Whether you're a homemaker or an astronaut- that drive is a common thread that binds is all together . And it's a celebration of us all ! About the dress. HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle ( to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand . He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.
Gul Panag, a former Miss India, became a pilot in 2016 just like her husband. She is best known for her roles in films such as Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. Gul Panag stars in the recently released Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok.