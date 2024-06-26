In New Video, Jaideep Ahlawat Shares What Went Into The Making Of Maharaj Prep

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from the video. (courtesy: jaideepahlawat)

New day, new video from Jaideep Ahlawat's fitness diaries. The actor, who played the antagonist in the Yash Raj and Netflix's recently released film Maharaj, shared visuals from the prep. He also shared pre-transformation pictures. Jaideep Ahlawat captioned the post, "Montage bannane ke liye pehli body banane padti hai (before making a montage, body has to be made). Thank you Prajwal Sir. Kaash ...body bannana, montage banane jitna aasaan hota (If only it was as easy as making a montage). Morphing into a different character with each movie is every actors dream, I just so happen to be living out mine."

This is what the actor posted:

Earlier this week, the Paatal Lok actor shared pictures of his transformation journey and he wrote, "From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 month. That's the physical transformation for the role of Maharaj. Thank you Prajwal Sir for believing in me."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj features Aamir Khan's son Junaid, in his Bollywood debut, in the role of a young journalist and social reformer named Karsandas Mulji. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in key roles.

Jaideep Ahlawat became a household name after starring as Inspector Hathiram in the 2020 smash hit Paatal Lok. He has also been a part of films like Aakrosh, Khatta Meetha, Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raees, Raazi and Vishwaroopam II to name a few. He also featured in the web-series Bard of Blood and the anthology film Lust Stories. Last year, the actor starred in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma.