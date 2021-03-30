In Farhan Akhtar's Post, Shibani Dandekar Is All Hearts For Him And...

Farhan Akhtar in a still from the video. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan posted a workout video on Tuesday

"That's what every rep reminds you to be," he wrote

He awaits the release of 'Toofaan'

Farhan Akhtar reminded his fans of his forthcoming project Toofaan's release date on Instagram by sharing a video from one of his workout sessions. The actor can be seen working out and skipping with a rope in the aforementioned video. The actor captioned the post: "Be light on your feet... Be light on your feet, that's what every rep reminds you to be. Work hard now so you can play hard later." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #ToofaanUthega, #21stMay and #ToofaanOnPrime. In the comments section of Farhan Akhtar's post, his girlfriend and actress-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote: "This playlist and you," adding a heart emoji.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's comment on the post:

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's comment on Farhan Akhtar's post.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. See some of their posts here:

Farhan Akhtar's next project is the sports film Toofaan, which has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Last year, Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!