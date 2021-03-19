'Be Kind To Yourself': Shibani Dandekar Shatters Instagram Hype With Gym Pic

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar )

Actress-model Shibani Dandekar's Instagram vs Reality post is quite an interesting one. For a change, Shibani decided to share a behind-the-scene moment from her work-out session on Instagram, captioning it as: "Gram hype vs reality!" In the photo, Shibani can be seen lying on the work out mat, clutching onto her abs - a situation she explained in the caption: "This was me in between each set and each exercise the other day in the gym! Been feeling so out of it lately and that's ok... need my body and mind to be in sync and when they aren't, being patient is the key! Be kind to yourself, take a moment and then get back in the zone! I'm blessed to have the most incredible coach by my side through it all Drew Neal but remember it starts with you! You can do it!"

In the comments section, Shibani's boyfriend Farhan Akhtar made this ROFL observation, referring to Shibani's resting post as a "side stretch": "I like the side stretch you're doing pre set. Awesome."

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar's post here:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2. She's appeared in films such as Bhavesh Joshi, Shaandaar, Roy and Naam Shabana.