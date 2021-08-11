In Athiya Shetty's Birthday Post For Dad Suniel Shetty, The 'PS' Takes Takes The Cake: 'Thank You For The Genes'

Athiya Shetty shared this on Suniel Shetty's birthday (courtesy athiyashetty)

Highlights Athiya wished Suniel Shetty with an adorable birthday post

"You are the one I bare my soul to," wrote Athiya

"I love you with all my heart," she added

As actor Suniel Shetty turns 60 this day, his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty marks it with an endearing birthday note. Athiya, who debuted in Bollywood in 2015, thanked her father with two photos and a heartfelt caption on Instagram. The first photo shows them at a recent shoot whereas the second one is a walk down memory lane. It shows little Athiya wearing a sunglass while Suniel Shetty props her up with his hands. Athiya is all love for her father in her caption, "Happy 60th, Papa. You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart. PS: thank you for the genes."

Suniel Shetty commented, "Forever" and added a black heart emoticon to her post. Athiya Shetty's post received many hearts and birthday wishes from her Instafam.

Athiya Shetty also shared the photos on Stories and wrote, "HBD [Happy Birthday] to the coolest."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/athiyashetty/2637743436186278290/

Athiya Shetty shared another throwback picture from her childhood days on Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/athiyashetty/2637762195143937637/

Ahan Shetty also pulled out some childhood memories to wish his dad.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ahan.shetty/2637753834028120014/

Together, Suniel Shetty and his children have come a long way. When Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were in London, the actor posted pictures of them on Instagram and wrote, "Miss you, bachchas." Surely, the father felt the absence of his loving children.

Suniel Shetty is also prompt at leaving a comment on Athiya Shetty's posts quite often. The actor dropped red hearts on one of her London diary posts where Athiya is seen having a colourful popsicle.

We are wishing Suniel Shetty a splendid birthday and here's a toast to him for being a loving dad to Athiya and Ahan.