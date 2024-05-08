Imtiaz Ali On Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Shooting Jab We Met Post Break-Up: 'They Were Absolutely Professional'

Imtiaz Ali with Shahid-Kareena. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Imtiaz Ali, in a recent interview with Galatta India, recalled what went into the making of his 2007 hit Jab We Met. The filmmaker revealed that the film's lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were "absolutely professional" after their break-up during the shoot of the film. "Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives," Imtiaz Ali told Galatta India.

Imtiaz Ali added, "That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don't have to speculate like the stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life."

Jab We Met was the last film in which Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were seen sharing screen space. The actors, who dated for more than four years, featured in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. However, they did not have a single scene together in the film. Other than Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena co-starred in Fida, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge and Chup Chup Ke.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.