Imtiaz Ali Confirms Next Movie, The Idiot Of Istanbul

The ace director announces his next titled The Idiot Of Istanbul with Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil

Read Time: 2 mins
Imtiaz Ali Confirms Next Movie, <i>The Idiot Of Istanbul</i>
Instagram/ Imtiaz Ali and fahadhfasil

An Imtiaz Ali film is bound to create a buzz. The much-loved director has given us gems like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha—to name a few, which have a loyal fanbase always hyping them up. 

His last OTT release Amar Singh Chamkila was a stellar success, with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently, he announced a film he's been planning for some time, and hopes to begin work on it soon.

It's titled The Idiot Of Istanbul, with Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

He said, "This announcement is out. But, it's a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but, I don't know it might not be the next one up. But, yes, I have been trying to make this film for a long time. It's called The Idiot of Istanbul. I would love to do this and my plan is to make this film with Fahadh."

Rumours were also rife that TriptiI Dimri has been locked in to play the lead opposite Faasil. However, there have been no further updates on the same.

This film will also mark the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Fahadh. The shooting is said to commence in the first half of 2025, if all goes according to plan.

As for Fahadh, his last film was Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. He was also seen in the Malayalam film Aavesham this year.


 

Imtiaz Ali, Fahadh Faasil, The Idiot Of Istanbul
Other Verticals
