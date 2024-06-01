Imran Khan Just Ticked One Thing Off His Bucket List - 'Build A House'

A glimpse of Imran Khan's house. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan shared a life update in his latest Instagram post on Saturday. No, it isn't about his acting comeback. It is about a house that he built over the last few years. Sharing pictures of the house that he built himself, Imran Khan wrote, "So... one of the things I did over the past few years was to build a house. While I've played an architect in a few films, I can't actually pretend to have any kind of training or expertise... but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff." The house is located near two seasonal streams and is backed right up against the base of a cliff.

The carrousel post showcases the work-in-progress. He shared pictures of what the site looked like and the final outcome - well-lit rooms and house amid foliage. Imran Khan wrote, "I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house."

Elaborating in the intention to build a house, Imran Khan wrote, "The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view."

The actor added on what went into the making of the house and wrote in his Instagram entry, "I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches. After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forego concrete slab construction, and instead follow the classic method used to build the houses in the surrounding villages; Stone plinth for the base, single storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it."

Imran Khan signed off the post with these words, "It took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges... but it was a joyous process. And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.