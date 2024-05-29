Imran Khan On How His Family Reacted To Old Rumours Of Him 'Taking Drugs'

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan recently spoke about his time away from the public eye which led to a lot of speculation that "deeply disturbed" his family, especially his mother. After his film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, flopped in 2015, Imran stepped back from the industry. However, he said that his family, who regularly read newspapers, were troubled by these speculations concerning his health and lifestyle. In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan said, "Even if you are not on social media, it still reaches you because of newspapers. I would get newspapers in the house."

He shared, "My mom, aunts and that generation of people who still get newspapers at home, they would see (what's written about me) and get disturbed by it. They would say, ‘See what they are saying about you? They have posted this photo where you look like this, they are saying you are taking drugs. Kya ho raha hai?' It is disturbing"

Imran Khan added, "It is complicated then to have that conversation with your parents, family and tell them I can't manage what those people say or do. People say these things without any consideration or thought of where it lands."

When asked if he ever felt the need to release a statement to set the record straight, Imran said he was never interested in doing so. "Just because those people say it, doesn't make it real. The way I engaged with it was, ‘You guys are saying something about me, you don't know the truth. You are saying it to people, who also don't know and I don't care enough to correct you or to talk to you. I don't know who any of you are.'”

On the work front, Imran Khan has appeared in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and others.