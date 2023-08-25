Why There's Been An Imran Khan Blitz Lately: 'Reshaping Relationship With My Films'

Image instagrammed by Imran. (Courtesy: ImranKhan)

Imran Khan, who has been away from the Bollywood spotlight for several years now, has been sharing glimpses and anecdotes from the sets of his previous films. Spilling the beans on his active return to social media, the actor revealed why he is “looking at the past so much.” Imran Khan said, “It's because I am reshaping my relationship with my films.” Imran revealed that earlier, he was only able to look at things from a “negative mindset.” He went on to address the negative comments he received from the critics as well as the love showered by fans. In a note on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “If you're wondering why I'm looking at the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset.” In particular, he referred to one of his films Break Ke Baad. The Imran Khan-starrer, released in 2010, also featured Deepika Padukone and Sharmila Tagore.

In another upload on Instagram Stories, Imran Khan shared short reviews of various film critics, who mostly gave a “thumbs down” to Break Ke Baad. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had called the film a “boring fare” that gets “unbearable” after a point.”

“Imran's character is unimpressive and at times annoying,” another review read.

This post was followed by several screenshots of fans' reactions to the film. One of them wrote, “Please bring back such rom-coms.” Another person said, “Such a refreshing film with stellar music and plot. I still have all the songs in my playlist.” “One of my favourite movies. Nowadays people don't make such films,” read a comment.

Next, Imran Khan shared that he was a fool for giving “too much heed to the voices that hurt, and never valued the voices that loved.” He thanked fans for changing his perspective.

“And here's where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt... and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective,” he added.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan posted some throwback pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad, accompanied by an extensive caption. The actor talked about the fun he had while shooting for the romantic-comedy. “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse,” he wrote. In the comments section, his co-star Deepika Padukone wrote, "So true."

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti. The film was released in 2015.