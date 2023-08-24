Imran Khan Shares BTS Pics From This 2010 Film. Actress Deepika Padukone Reacts

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan, who was trending big a few weeks back after he replied to a fan's comment with regards to his comeback in Bollywood, on Wednesday treated his Instafam to some behind-the-scenes photos from his 2010 film Break Ke Baad. To many fans' delight, the pictures also featured Imran's co-star Deepika Padukone. In the pictures, we can see the two being their goofy selves. Sharing the images, Imran Khan wrote, "In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse."

Imran Khan's sweet post caught the attention of his Break Ke Baad Co-star Deepika Padukone, who commented below the post with "Soo True!"

See Imran Khan's sweet post here:

Actor Imran Khan made the headlines after claiming that he would make a comeback, only if a comment he made on Instagram got 1 million likes. Now, an artist, Ishpreet Balbir, shared a video on Instagram titled: “The World vs Imran Khan.” In the Instagram Reels, he talked about how Imran Khan needed “one million likes to make a movie and not the realisation that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Love Stories.” He added, “Every time a group of friends get together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid, learning how to be an adult, that there is someone for everyone.” Ishpreet also mentioned how people play Kahin Toh [from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na] on loop when they simp on someone. “Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn't all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies,” the artist said in the video. Guess what? Imran Khan has reacted to the clip.

In his comment, Imran Khan revealed that “it was never about a million likes.” The actor shared that after all this time, he didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out to him. Imran Khan wrote, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn't count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believed in me. Your love humbles me.”

Check it out here:

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015-release film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.