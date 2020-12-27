'I'm Not Actually Like That': Harshvardhan Kapoor On His Character In AK vs AK

Harshvardhan Kapoor in AK vs AK. (courtesy harshvarrdhankapoor)

Highlights "I can't tell you how grateful I am," wrote Harshvardhan

"I wanted to take the opportunity to get a few things across," he wrote

'AK vs AK' is streaming on Netflix

One might love or hate Harshvardhan Kapoor's character in Netflix's AK vs AK, but surely can't ignore him. Harshvardhan, who made an extended cameo in the film starring his father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in his latest Instagram entry, wrote that his character was a "fictionalised exaggerated version" of him. Harshvardhan who played the role of a quintessential spoilt brat, wrote in his note: "Hi guys hope everyone's having a great weekend and staying safe. I can't tell you how grateful I am to all of you that have watched AK vs AKover the last two days and written to me and enjoyed the film and my scenes I really didn't expect it and it means a lot to me... really does. I also wanted to take this opportunity to get a few things across. The character I'm playing in the film is a fictionalised exaggerated version of me."

The Mirzya actor added, "I'm not actually like that, also Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is my favourite film out of the 3 I've so far been a part of. Everyone that knows me knows I love it. Those lines that I improvised were just to have some fun and drag Vikramaditya Motwane (the film's director) into the mix and I thought it would be funny. We both love the film! A lot."

Referring to the sequence from the film where he desperately wishes to sign a film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Harshvardhan wrote: "The character will do anything to massage Anurag Kashyap's ego and impress him so I felt like it's something 'He' would say." The actor explained that in real life, he would never react the way he did in the film and added: "I would never say that." He signed off the post saying, "For all the Bhavesh fans DMing me about it, I just wanted to write this post for you'll and clear this up! And like a fanboy of Vikram's film I hope the character does return one day."

Read Harshvardhan's post here:

AK vs AK opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film a 3.5 star rating and he wrote: "All things considered, AK vs AK is a minor miracle. It's worth embracing with all our might. It is Hindi cinema's Halley's Comet. It is unlikely we will see anything like this ever again."