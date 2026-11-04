'I'll Never Cheat You': Abhijeet Bhattacharya Slams Lip-Syncing After Daler Mehndi Controversy

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently performed live in Chhattisgarh, and a video from the event has since gone viral in which he shared his views on lip-syncing during live performances. Abhijeet's comments came shortly after the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi's performance in Uttarakhand.

Details

In the video, Abhijeet was heard saying, "Yahan pe kabhi mat allow kijiye yaar. Agar koi mic mein live ke naam pe gaana nahin gaa raha hai. Abhi kuch din pehle ye case hua tha, jahaan pe stage mein aa ke mantri sahab ne kaha. Bilkul sach kaha tha unhone ki aap gaana nahin gaa rahe hain, aapse khada nahin hua ja raha, aap gaana nahin gaa rahe hain. Bilkul sahi kaha unhone. Lekin woh khule villain ban gaye. Lekin isi stage pe aisa hota hai."

("Please never allow this here, my friend. If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don't allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and said exactly that. Honestly, he was right. He said, 'You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.' He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere.")

He continued, "Aap log yahan pe, Chhattisgarh mein, ye mat hone dena. Main jaisa bhi gaaunga, galat gaaunga, kharab gaaunga, gala kharab rahega, thak jaaunga, besura gaaunga, lekin jo bhi gaaunga, live gaaunga."

("I request all of you, especially here in Chhattisgarh, not to let this happen. No matter how I sing, whether I sing badly, whether my voice is strained, whether I get tired, or whether I sing off-key, whatever I do, I will sing live.")

He then added, "Ye aapki woh keemat hai, jo aap apna time de rahe ho. Itna kharcha karke, itna mujhe bulaya hai. Iske peeche itni mehnat hai prashasan ka, vibhag ka. Aap logon ka naman karta hoon ki main aap logon ko kabhi is tarah se cheat nahin karoonga. Gaane ke naam pe munh nahin hilaunga. Aisa karte hain log."

("That is the respect I owe you for giving me your time. You have spent your hard-earned money, invited me here, and made all these arrangements. Behind this event lies the hard work of the administration, the department and all of you. I bow to all of you and promise that I will never cheat you in this way. I will never simply move my lips in the name of singing. Some people do that, but I won't.")

"Give a big hand to my musicians. Yahan pe kabhi mat allow kijiye yaar agar koi mic mein live ke naam pe gaana nahin gaa raha hai," he concluded.

("Please give a big hand to my musicians. And once again, don't allow it if someone claims to be performing live but is not actually singing into the microphone.")

What happened a few days ago?

Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand was interrupted by State Minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during the show, which took place at a religious event during Navratri.

The incident attracted widespread attention after the performance was disrupted. Subsequently, Mika Singh came to his elder brother's defence, stressing that artists should be treated with dignity and respect.



Also Read: 'Maine Koi Apradh Kiya Hai Jo Maafi Maangu?' Subodh Uniyal Denies Reports Of Apologising To Daler Mehndi