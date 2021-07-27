Ileana D'Cruz's 'No-Makeup' Post Is As Real As It Gets

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy ileana_official )

Highlights Ileana shared a post-workout selfie

"No sparkly beauty blurry filter," wrote Ileana

"So proud of the limits I can push my body to," she added

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who loves to share pictures from her workout diaries, added another one to her Instagram story and it is real in every possible way. Ileana, posting a "no make-up, no filter" selfie from her post-workout session, wrote about embracing her true self. She captioned the Instagram story: "This is me." She added in her caption: "No sparkly beauty blurry filter. No make-up, no bs. Post-workout - Sweaty and kinda gross but also so proud of the limits I can push my body to. Learning to celebrate and respect every bit of me."

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ileana's Instagram story.

Last week, Ileana posted a happy selfie on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Do more of what feeds your soul." She added the hashtags #tanned, #happy and #nobs to her post. Check it out:

Before that, she shared these pictures from Belize:

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films that released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.