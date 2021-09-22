Ileana D'Cruz's 'Longing For Sun Days' Post Gets A Fiery Reaction From Nargis Fakhri

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official)

Highlights Ileana shared a stunning pic of herself on Tuesday

"Longing for sun days again," the actress wrote in the caption

She looks breathtaking in a multicoloured bikini in the pic

Ileana D'Cruz is burning up Instagram with her latest entry on Instagram. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a stunning picture of herself and expressed her desire to enjoy "sun days again." Ileana, who often expresses her vacation cravings in the form of swimsuit photos, posted a similar one to show how much she is craving a beach holiday. She looks breathtaking in a multicoloured bikini while basking in the sun. "Longing for sun days again," the actress wrote in the caption along with a bikini and a sun icon. Actress Nargis Fakhri, who worked with Ileana in Main Tera Hero, loved her photo. She dropped several fire and heart icons in the comments section of Ileana's post.

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's stunning picture here:

Ileana D'Cruz, every now and then, treats her fans to amazing swimsuit pictures of herself from her beach vacations. We have selected a few for you, take a look. You can thank us later.

The actress is also known for spreading body positivity on social media. Last year, in an Instagram post, Ileana, who has in the past talked about battling Body Dysmorphic Disorder, wrote about accepting herself and her body. "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough...I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not "perfect" enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed," read an excerpt from her post.

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu's Barfi! She co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the film. Since then, she has featured in several Hindi films like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others. Ileana was last seen in the 2021's The Big Bull. It was directed by Kookie Gulati and featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Ileana has Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda lined up.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the 2006 Telugu movie Devadasu and went on to work in movies like Khatarnak, Kedi, Munna, Bhale Dongalu, Rechipo, Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Nanban, to name a few.